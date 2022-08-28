GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $396,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

