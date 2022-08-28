GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after acquiring an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WLKP opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $895.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

