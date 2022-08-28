GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EBR opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on EBR. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

