GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zynex were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 212.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 93.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $354.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

