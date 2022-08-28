GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,840 shares of company stock worth $3,406,661 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANF opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

