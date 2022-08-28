GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $425.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

