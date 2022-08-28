GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,825 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,414 shares of company stock worth $920,527. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

