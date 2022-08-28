GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 21,625 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

