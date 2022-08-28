GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 386 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 401,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $306.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

