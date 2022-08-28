GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 44,389 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,389 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 466,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

