GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,706 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 6.4 %

AOSL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

