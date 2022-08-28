GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 6,129 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after buying an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Copa by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

