GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $389,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEX shares. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

