GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

