GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,264,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,063 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 60,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

