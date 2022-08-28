Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €140.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €140.40 ($143.27) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €146.10 ($149.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.57. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

