HC Wainwright Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $8.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

