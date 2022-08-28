HC Wainwright Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $8.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
