Head-To-Head Comparison: AppHarvest (APPH) and The Competition

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

Valuation and Earnings

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 76.75%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.83 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.20

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -29.95, meaning that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

