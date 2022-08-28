Head-To-Head Comparison: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) vs. Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EMCORE $158.44 million 0.58 $25.64 million ($0.07) -35.00

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A EMCORE -1.67% 0.27% 0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.6% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00

EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

EMCORE beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

(Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.