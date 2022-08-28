Head to Head Comparison: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) & Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 3.26 $176.00 million $0.66 40.99 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 4.35 -$6.31 million ($2.29) -3.72

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 3 1 0 1.71 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 11.52% 3.07% 0.95% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -129.65% 10.83% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out -41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

