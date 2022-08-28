Head-To-Head Contrast: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 4.83% 1.13% 0.14% TFS Financial 16.11% 3.73% 0.45%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Broadway Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $27.97 million 3.08 -$4.05 million $0.02 56.53 TFS Financial $444.65 million 9.31 $81.01 million $0.24 61.46

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.