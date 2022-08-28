Head-To-Head Contrast: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 0.23% 2.18% 1.44% Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 1.74 -$3.03 million $0.01 672.67 Ondas $2.91 million 70.52 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -6.50

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and Ondas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gilat Satellite Networks and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Ondas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals and modems. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, governments, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

