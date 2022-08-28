Head-To-Head Review: AgileThought (AGIL) and The Competition

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AgileThought to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -6.89 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 22.89

AgileThought’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AgileThought and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AgileThought and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 407 920 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 48.41%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s competitors have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought competitors beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.