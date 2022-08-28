Head to Head Review: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -0.90% -1.77% -1.22% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuinStreet and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $582.10 million 1.16 -$5.25 million ($0.09) -137.21 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CardioGenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

