Head-To-Head Review: Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) & Its Competitors

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Scheid Vineyards and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 77.12%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.05 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.20

Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Summary

Scheid Vineyards competitors beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

