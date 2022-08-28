Head-To-Head Review: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) versus U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and U.S. Stem Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 8.79 -$87.55 million ($0.83) -4.71 U.S. Stem Cell $200,000.00 15.78 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

U.S. Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for SomaLogic and U.S. Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 212.02%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than U.S. Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% U.S. Stem Cell -2,359.44% N/A -3,520.19%

Risk and Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SomaLogic beats U.S. Stem Cell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

