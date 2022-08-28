Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,087,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

