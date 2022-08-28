Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.
HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.
Hibbett Stock Up 0.7 %
HIBB stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $791.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
