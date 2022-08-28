Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Up 0.7 %

HIBB stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $791.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.