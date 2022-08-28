Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,154 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

