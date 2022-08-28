HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.47

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $33.28. HP shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 167,831 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.