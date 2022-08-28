InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.47

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $33.70. InMode shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 5,405 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

InMode Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

