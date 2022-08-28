InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($71.29) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 6,100 ($73.71). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IHG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,611.43 ($67.80).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,750 ($57.39) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,398.99. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,712.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,877.72.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

