International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IP opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

