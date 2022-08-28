IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.68. IonQ shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 28,542 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.