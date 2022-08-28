IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

