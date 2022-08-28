iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,617,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $115,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

