JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.40

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.40 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 250664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.60 ($1.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set a “not rated” rating for the company.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £881.16 million and a P/E ratio of 429.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.03.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 1.35%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

In related news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

