John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $949.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $92.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

