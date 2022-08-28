Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2,636.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,622,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

