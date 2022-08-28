Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.49. 95,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 546,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

