JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Update

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 258.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Stock Up 3.6 %

YY opened at $32.43 on Friday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

JOYY Announces Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $623.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

