JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,349,079 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 441.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $102,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $10,536,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

