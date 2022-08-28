JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 140,411 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $112,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.