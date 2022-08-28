JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 465,629 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $96,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $12.05 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.63, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

