JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $111,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Terminix Global stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Terminix Global

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

