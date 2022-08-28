JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $100,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 46.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 199,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $41.67 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

