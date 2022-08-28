JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 337,227 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $101,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 1.7 %

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.