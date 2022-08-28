JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,961 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $92,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 44,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

