JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 707,727 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $103,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hayward by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Hayward by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hayward by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 504,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.36. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

