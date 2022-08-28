JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 816,524 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,547,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $100,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.19 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

